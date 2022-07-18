'They tried to kill her, basically' | Mother of 3 carjacked, run over with her car, recovering in hospital

The incident happened in broad daylight and was caught on their Ring camera. Atlanta Police say a minor and an adult have been charged with armed robbery.

ATLANTA — Shocking Ring video shows the moment a mother of three was carjacked, then run over with her own vehicle. This all happened Saturday in broad daylight, and now, a minor and an adult are facing charges.

Suzanne Hill was backing up her car to leave for work. In the video, one can see her getting out of the vehicle to lock her gate. As she's doing so, a man runs to her Mazda, gets inside, and a gunshot is heard.

The video goes on to show the suspect running over her multiple times, then quickly driving away.

Her husband, Michael Hill, was at work at the time.

"Suzanne went to the side of the car to try and stop him or just say get out of the car. He swung the car and knocked her over, ran her over, then backed over her, and drove over her again," he said.

Even after all of that, Suzanne was able to sit up and scream for help. Her neighbors quickly came to her side.

“My whole world has just collapsed. Imploded," Michael said, with tears in his eyes. "We have incredible support from a huge army of friends – I’m getting emotional just thinking about it. Without them, I don’t think I could’ve coped. Suzanne is so strong, she’s battling through it. We’ll get through it.”

The mother of three is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital. Michael says she has multiple fractures and broken bones.

"She was in trauma for the first day, multiple fractures. Fractured skull, both of shoulder blades are broken, her collarbone is broken, she has broken ribs on both sides, multiple broken ribs, broken pelvis, her right wrist is broken, she has breaks through her tibia and fibula in both legs," he listed out her injuries. "Last night they did surgery and put pins on both of her legs. We’re making progress and she’s in a better place."

Atlanta police said they have arrested a 20-year-old man and a minor on armed robbery charges.

“I mean, they tried to kill her basically," Michael added. "At her age, she’s a tower of strength. I’m pleased there was no head trauma or internal injuries. That’s a real positive."

Michael said he helped police get to those suspects by tracking the car.

"The Mazda that we own has a tracking device – it just tells you where it’s parked. I was able to show the police officers where they were taking the vehicle and then it moved again. They were able to locate the vehicle and apprehend two of the people that were involved," he said.

Suzanne and Michael have lived in their West End home for 14 years, and while they say nothing like this has ever happened to them or their neighbors, he warns people to always be aware of their surroundings.

"Obviously this is the middle of the day. Right there, as you’re pulling out of your house, just be extra vigilant. There’s a lot of crime in the city at the moment. Just talking to police officers, they said it’s an escalating problem, so just be extra vigilant, be aware of your surroundings," he said.

This year is the couple's 10-year anniversary. Michael said the celebration will have to be postponed as they prioritize her recovery.

He says neither of them has health insurance, so their friends started a fundraiser and a meal train to help with hospital bills.