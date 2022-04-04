3 things the Macon-Bibb County commission will be discussing at Tuesday's meeting

Commissioners are considering setting aside up to $4 million to build additional courtroom space in the mall.

MACON, Ga. — For years, Macon-Bibb County leaders, including some judges, have talked about more space needed for court. The need became even clearer during the pandemic.

Now, Mayor Lester Miller is proposing a solution – setting up courtrooms in the Macon Mall.

According to the ordinance, commissioners are considering setting aside up to $4 million to build additional courtroom space in the mall. It would come from 2018 SPLOST revenues.

If approved, it wouldn’t be the only government business happening in the building.

The Macon-Bibb Transit Authority, Planning and Zoning commission, business development services, IT and code enforcement are all expected to move out of Terminal Station this year.

An aircraft maintenance company wants to rent some office and hangar space at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

The county will vote Tuesday on whether they should allow H2 Aeroservices, LLC. To rent two buildings on the property. The lease would cost a little over $60,000 for two years.

--

Commissioner Virgil Watkins wants to name a bridge after a Macon educator and activist.

Naomi Johnson was known for educating both children and adults in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood on the importance of good nutrition. She died in Sept. 2021.