MACON, Ga. — Moving day was not something Juanita Collins ever expected, but an eviction notice posted on tenants' doors at Crystal Lake Apartments Tuesday left her no choice.

Wednesday morning, her emotions got the best of her. "This has been very emotional this morning, because when I walked in here, I had to cry," Collins said.

The eviction notice doesn't specify how quickly tenants have to move out, but Collins said her first phone call was to a moving company.

"I got in touch with the moving place and they said they could come within the hour to move of my heavy items," she said.

Her apartment of 38 years is now empty, but she says the complex used to be a big family, complete with good staff and good security.

Her grandson, Rashad Collins, grew up coming to this apartment. "I grew up here. I remember being with my grandfather and my cousin and my uncles -- I had a lot of memories here."

He says seeing his grandmother struggle with this move has been difficult, but he's glad he can help.

"Whenever she needs me, she can call, my phone is always on. I'm available any time she needs my help," says Rashad.

Luckily, Collins says she has found somewhere else to move and she plans to be moved in by April.