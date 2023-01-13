'This morning is just the start': Wilcox County residents clean up after severe storm

Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers says first responders, road department employees, power company employees, and farmers all acted quickly to help around town.

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. —

Wilcox County was one of Central Georgia’s counties hit hardest by Thursday night's storm.

"I was on the front porch looking out and I saw it start hailing," Brandon Mcduffie said.

Brandon McDuffie says around 7 p.m. Thursday he noticed the storm was coming right at him.

"Then the heavy winds came in. We already had the kids in the laundry room and me and my wife, we went in there and before we could even get in there, it hit, and just as fast as it came in, it was gone," he recalled.

Now, debris covers his backyard.

McDuffie says they started cleaning up around 7 a.m. Friday but there's still so much more to go.

"This morning is just the start, it’s going to take days,” he said.

A few miles south, Brinda Fuller says she saw similar weather.

"To begin with, it was raining really bad, and then all of a sudden, it started hailing and then a loud boom and it sounded like the roof was coming in," Fuller explained.

A roof from across the street, now a pile of scrap in in her backyard, lodged on her car just a few hours earlier.

"My car had some front-end damage and my son's truck, but other than that, just looked like a warzone," she explained.

As McDuffie, Fuller, and their community begin to pick up the pieces, they’re grateful it wasn’t worse.

EMC was out repairing power lines early Friday.

Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers says first responders, road department employees, power company employees, and farmers all acted quickly to help around town.

He also says he's glad no one was injured.