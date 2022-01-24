Traffic Alert: Big Sandy Creek bridge closes for 270 days

The bridge is just seven miles from Toomsboro.

TOOMSBORO, Ga. — The Big Sandy Creek bridge will be closed to traffic for the next 270 days for a bridge replacement.

According to a release, the bridge located just seven miles south of Toomsboro closed around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

This off-site detour is part of the $5.637 million contract to rebuild the State Route 112 structure and roadway approaches for a modern, longer and wider bridge.

Local traffic will still be allowed up to the closure area to access property. The signed detour is for thru-traffic.