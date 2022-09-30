x
Tree falls on moving vehicle in South Carolina, driver rescued

Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused the large pine tree to snap.
Credit: Irmo Fire District

IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday.

Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m.  After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.

Lexington County EMS personnel were able to treat the driver as the Irmo Fire crew cut her out of the vehicle.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

