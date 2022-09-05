Watch Live: Trial for man accused of killing Tara Grinstead begins

Investigators arrested Ryan Duke in 2017, charging him with murder in connection to the 2005 disappearance of Grinstead.

OCILLA, Ga. — Editor's note: Due to court order, portions of the video may be blank or without audio.

We're one step closer to hearing from witnesses in the murder trial of Ryan Duke, the man accused of killing Ocilla teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead.

The trial for Ryan Duke is set to move to opening statements Monday morning.

State prosecutors and defense attorneys are expected to start at 9 a.m.

The GBI says Duke confessed to agents, but his attorneys say he made a false confession while under the influence of drugs.