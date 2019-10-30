As rainy weather moves in, here are trick-or-treat times and indoor events.

Bibb County is holding its recommended trick-or-treat time Thursday, October 31 from 5:30-8 p.m.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is also hosting a Halloween Family Fun Festival from 5-8 p.m. at the Sheriff's Outreach at 2525 Pio Nono Avenue.

NewTown Macon will be holding an event from 4-7 p.m. in downtown Macon where businesses will open their doors to families with kids and leashed pets. Some of the activities will be moved indoors.

Warner Robins is holding its designated trick-or-treat time Thursday, October 31 from 6-8 p.m.

The Lab Sports Complex in Warner Robins is hosting "Halloween at the Lab" Thursday, October 31 from 4-6:30 p.m.

Centerville is observing trick-or-treat times Thursday, October 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Houston County Galleria in Centerville is hosting "All Hallow's Eve" on Thursday, October 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The Jones County Sheriff's Office is observing trick-or-treat times Thursday, October 31 from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Gray-8-Skate in Gray is hosting Indoor Trick-or-Treat Thursday, October 31 from 6-9 p.m.

The city of Milledgeville is observing trick-or-treat time on Thursday, October 31 from 5-8 p.m.

The event in downtown Perry from 4:30-6:30 p.m. has been canceled and will no longer be happening. Candy will be donated to service members overseas.

Hours for trick or treating within the city of Cochran will be from 6-9 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Cochran's trunk-or-treat event has been moved from the Third Street sidewalk to inside the Fellowship Hall.

