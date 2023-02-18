Tubman Museum history event honors those who became legends or had roots in Macon

The event has been going on for a few years, and featured the Living Legend Ancestors as guest speakers.

MACON, Ga. — Folks in Macon could visit the Tubman Museum for a history event that honored long time legends or people who had roots in Macon.

The purpose of the demonstrations was to highlight who became legends and made history, and how they inspired others along the way.

Some people recognized were Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Little Richard, Lena Hone, Bessie Smith, and Ruth Hartley, to name a few.

George Crawley, the Education Coordinator at the Tubman, said the event was important to show younger people history in a new way.