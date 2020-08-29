Twiggs County sheriff monument vandalized, $1,000 reward offered for information

The monument was broken and pushed over Thursday night. An anonymous person is now offering $1,000 for information.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A monument erected for Sheriff Earl Hamrick was vandalized on Thursday night in Twiggs County.

According to Sheriff Darren Mitchum, the top of the monument located in the courthouse square was broken and pushed off the base.

The monument has been there around 20 years.

It was placed there in honor of Sheriff Hamrick who was the longest tenured sheriff in Twiggs County and the U.S., serving from 1940 to 1988.

According to the monument, he was also recognized by the General Assembly of Georgia for "superior and meticulous devotion to duty."

"Whether it's rural Twiggs County or downtown Atlanta, destroying property like that," Mitchum said. "I don't get the point in it."

Mitchum says they are investigating.

An anonymous person is now offering $1,000 reward for anyone with information.