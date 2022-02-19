Two dead in fiery crash in Wheeler County

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the two-vehicle crash happened on Georgia 31 near mile marker 2 in Wheeler

WHEELER COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead after a crash in Wheeler County on Friday night.

According to the Georgia State Patrol Post 16 preliminary investigation, the two-vehicle crash happened on Georgia 31 near mile marker 2 in Wheeler County.

They say a 2007 Pontiac G5 was traveling north on GA 31 and 2003 Volvo tractor with no trailer was traveling south on GA 31.

The Pontiac crossed the centerline and traveled into the path of the Volvo. The vehicles struck head-on and then both caught fire.

The Pontiac was occupied by two people and both suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the Volvo was 72-year-old Ernie Green of Jasper. Green suffered serious injuries and was transported to Navicent Medical Center in Macon.

The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with this investigation.