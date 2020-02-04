ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — On Thursday afternoon, Robins AFB confirmed two more cases of COVID-19, bringing the base’s total up to 7.

The base says the two new cases are both residents of Houston County.

Additionally, Telfair County now has its first confirmed cases, reports the South Central Health District.

The health district sent out a release saying they have five additional cases of coronavirus in its 10-county area.

They are as follows: 2 cases in Telfair County, 2 new cases in Dodge County, and 1 new case in Pulaski County.

The two prisoners have been isolated away from the general prison population, and the other three cases are isolating at home. Their contacts are being notified so they can quarantine for two weeks.

Here’s the case breakdown in the South Central Health District:

Laurens – 14

Pulaski – 5

Dodge – 5

Telfair – 2

Bleckley – 1

Johnson – 1

Wheeler – 1

Wilcox – 1

The best way to protect against COVID-19 is to wash your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes, and follow social distancing guidelines outlined by the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health.

