MACON, Ga. — Tickets are on sale now for Tyler Perry's 'Madea's Farewell' tour at the Macon Centreplex.

Perry is coming for two shows at the Centreplex on Sunday, January 19. One at 3 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.

The Macon Centreplex is located at 200 Coliseum Drive.

In November, Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta announced tours for the public will start in 2020. In the past month, several blockbusters in the making have worked on the soundstages at Perry’s world-class facility.

