MACON, Ga. — Over the past few weeks, Central Georgia has come together to create thousands of masks for the community.

Now, the United Way of Central Georgia wants to unite your efforts.

The organization has launched the "Mask Makers United" challenge. The goal is to create 2,000 masks to give out to organizations in the area.

Organizers say there's currently 16 organizations in need of masks:

Big Brothers Big Sister of the Heart of Georgia

Campus Clubs

Cherish Children Warner Robins

Communities in Schools of Milledgeville-Baldwin County

Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia

Macon Area Habitat for Humanity

Houston County Association for Exceptional Citizens (Happy Hour)

Houston County Meals on Wheels

Macon Volunteer Clinic

Middle Georgia Meals on Wheels

Rainbow House Children's Resource Center

Rebuilding Together Warner Robins

Salvation Army of Greater Macon

Salvation Army of Baldwin County

Mentors Project

Loaves and Fishes Ministry

Local sewers and groups are free to participate from the comfort of their own homes. As volunteers come forward, they'll be matched with one of the organizations above to help fulfill their needs.

Volunteer Coodinator Jolee Henson says sometimes we can forget those organizations on the front lines.

"It's really a need, because of course we know that our first responders and our healthcare workers need masks and things like that, but sometimes you may not think about how nonprofit organizations are needing to give services to their clients, and it's just a huge need to keep everyone safe during this time," she explained.

Henson says you can also donate fabric. To find out more about the challenge, you can click here.

