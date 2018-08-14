The New Perry Hotel has been closed for years and the plans a group of women have to reopen it could now be put on hold. This nonprofit plans to use the hotel for housing people with disabilities among other things. After talking to the Perry city manager, there may or may not be a switch in gears after the city council reviews the project.

"Mayor and council wants to make sure as a part of their policy about protecting everyone in the neighborhood and the city that it is reviewed and everyone understands what is going on ," Gilmour said.

The HALO Group, which would be handing the makeover of the hotel, says they aim to employ, train, and house people with disabilities.

"There is absolutely no objections at all relative to the overall intent of the HALO Group and the population they aim to serve," said Gilmour.

Gilmour says if the group plans to have more than four multi-family units in the Perry hotel, they would have to ask for an exception to the rule at a public hearing, and get approval from the planning commission and city council.

"The number of these very large apartment complexes which are being constructed, for example, up in Warner Robins, and they have a great impact on us," said Gilmour.

Gilmour says the HALO Group may need changes around the building like parking, buffer areas, and driveways.

"There's a whole series of items that would be reviewed to get the best balance," said Gilmour.

The HALO Group would also have to put in a formal application to the city and that could cost around $1,500. He says the application process takes 45 to 60 days.

"That does not necessarily mean that the HALO Group or any other that the New Perry Hotel or any type of location would necessarily be best for what it is that they are trying to do, now it could be," said Gilmour.

The council meeting is Tuesday, August 21st. Gilmour says this type of review applies to any group going through this process and is standard.

