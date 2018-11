A home in north Macon was destroyed by a fire Monday morning.

According to Macon-Bibb Fire battalion chief Todd Alligood, the call came in around 6:48 a.m. for a home in the 100-block of Jennifer Way.

He says that when firefighters arrived two minutes later, the house was fully engulfed and the roof and second floor had already collapsed.

The home was vacant and on sale at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

© 2018 WMAZ