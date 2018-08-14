A Facebook post claims that the Kroger on Highway 96 will be adding a bar to its store.

After multiple shares and some reaction from the community, 13WMAZ set out to verify the information.

According to store manager Pat Mathis, the claims are in fact true as the store will be adding a wine and beer bar soon.

He says details for the bar are still in the works and it will not be opening for another two or three months.

According to Mathis, the bar will be located near what was known as the natural foods/nutrition area as the nutrition section has been expanded and relocated throughout the aisles of the store.

Felix B. Turner, the Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, sent a statement to 13WMAZ:

“Kroger is committed to bringing the best products and services to the communities we serve. As we actively sought, and still seek, opportunities to provide our shoppers with convenient locations and amenities, an expanded beer and wine section along with a beer/wine bar is another way to provide great service to enhance our shoppers’ experience.

Our customers will enjoy the option to eat, relax and have a glass of wine or beer while shopping. They can even pair their bar selection with the Chef’s Bistro, Sushi, Gourmet Pizza, Pan Asian or Burrito Bowl Stations. Customers at sister locations have been excited to see our expanded offerings, and have been eager to try all that the new amenities this concept has to offer.”

So, we verified that the Kroger on Highway 96 will be adding a wine and beer bar to its store.

The community can expect to see the new addition over the next few months.

© 2018 WMAZ