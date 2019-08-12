WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins fire crews were out fighting a duplex fire early Sunday afternoon.

It happened on the 80-block of Westcliff Circle, off Watson Boulevard behind the Ramada.

Chief Scotty Durham with the Warner Robins Fire Department said they believe the fire started while the resident tried to burn leaves in the backyard.

Durham said it then caught the duplex on fire and spread through the attic to the other duplex.

Video captured of the fire shows it spreading to trees, branches, and leaves behind the building.

Durham said no one was hurt, and they're working on writing up a full report.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Alan Anthony

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page