A Warner Robins police officer is on administrative leave after an overnight incident involving a woman.

According to WRPD, a woman arrived at the Houston Medical Center with injuries around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officer Andrew Hernandez was arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery in connection with the incident.

He was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation by the sheriff’s office and is under internal investigation by WRPD.

The department says he’s been an employee for the department for three years, and an officer since March 2018.

They say, “Our department takes allegations of this nature seriously and these actions will not be tolerated by our agency.”

Jail records show Hernandez was booked around 4:30 a.m. and released just before 9 a.m. on a $1,300 bond.

