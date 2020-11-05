WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating two weekend shootings.

According to a news release, the first shooting happened late Sunday night around 11 p.m. on Evergreen Street.

Officers were responding to a report of a fight when someone at the scene told them a person had been shot and another person hit by a car.

The release says 28-year-old Alaysha Rountree was hit by a car as people ran from the scene.

She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at the Medical Center in Macon.

The shooting victim, identified as 29-year-old Franquetta Greene, showed up at the Houston Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Anyone with information on that shooting can call Det. Scott Nix at 478-302-5380.

---

The second shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The news release says 55-year-old Anthony Williams went to the Houston Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Williams told officers he was cleaning up after a party at his Angela Avenue home when an armed man came up to him inside his house.

Williams tried to run away and was shot in the leg.

Anyone with information on the second shooting can call Det. Josh Dokes at 478-302-5380.

So far, there is no word on if the two shootings are related.

