Warner Robins police are investigating a home invasion on the 400 block of Marshall Avenue.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, police got the call around 8 p.m. The release says one person received minor injuries and was taken to the Houston Medical Center.

The suspects are two armed men described as wearing hoodies with their faces covered and being "small in stature."

If you have any information about this case, call at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

