Raphael Warnock stops in Macon to speak at Sunday service

About 150 people showed up for the drive-in church service

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in the story is from one of Warnock's previous visits to Georgia.

Reverend Raphael Warnock made a stop at Lundy Chapel Sunday morning to speak during their church service.

It was a drive-in service and Warnock spoke for about 20 minutes.

Warnock spoke about scripture, his humble beginnings and the need to protect essential workers during the pandemic.

He urged the crowd to vote in the senate runoff.

Warnock says if he's elected, he would like to serve on the Senate agriculture committee in the senate and the veteran's affairs committee.

"Georgia is home to over 600,000 veterans, and one of the things that concerns me is when I run into a veteran that is suffering. You know they've given everything to our country," he said. "After they have stood up for us, the country always hasn't done the best standing up for them."