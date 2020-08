The Superintendent asks parents to continue to check in with their students before sending them to school.

MACON, Ga. — Washington County schools has decided to put football practice on hold.

The postponement comes after two COVID-19 cases were confirmed in an earlier announcement.

According to a letter from Superintendent Rickey Edmond, the school is doing this for the "health and safety of all involved."

The postponement is in line with the schools "flexible" reopening plan, according to the letter.