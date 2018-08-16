Superintendent Donna Hinton is retiring after 35 years in education.

"I think what the turning point for me was the fact that I lost my mom last year, and my dad is now at home, and I want to make sure I spend some quality time with him," Hinton said.

She started her career in 1984 teaching first grade in Wilkinson County. She decided to go into teaching after a lesson from her mother.

"My mom used to always say, 'You need to make sure that whatever you choose as your career that it's something that you absolutely love,'" Hinton said.

Under her leadership, the district built new buildings for Washington County High School and Ridge Road Primary School as well as a new athletic facility.

She enhanced the fine arts program and pushed to increase graduation rates from about 60 percent to around 90 percent of the high school's 800 students.

Washington County High School Principal Gray Allen says her success comes from her relationship with the students.

"You have principals, you have superintendents that if you go out, the students don't even know who they are, but for a superintendent to walk the halls and students say, 'Hey, Dr. Hinton!' that speaks volumes," Gray said.

9th grader Ashley Gray also agrees.

"You see her walking through the hallway and she's either speaking, and she'll brighten up your day. You'll be like, 'Oh! There she goes!' And you'll smile anyway. It's so awesome seeing her around the hallways," Gray said.

Hinton was born and raised in Baldwin County. Her career in education will come to an end in June 2019.

