WATCH: Train crashes into truck just moments after driver escapes in Warner Robins on May 10

13WMAZ got surveillance video of a train crashing into a truck in Warner Robins.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police released a video of a Norfolk Southern train crash showing the impact and the moments leading up to it.

A Norfolk Southern train slammed into a flatbed truck stuck on the tracks on May 10. The police department says the crash damaged the crossing. It happened right in front of police headquarters outside Robins Air Force Base.

The video footage shows the truck pulling up to the intersection. The driver goes to pull through about the time the crossing arm comes down.

The truck then goes back and forth on the tracks before the driver jumps out and runs to safety. Seconds later the train barrels through the truck and knocks down the crossing arm.