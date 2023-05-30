Experienced Central Georgia motorcyclists offer tips on driving safely this summer

Wear a helmet, don't swerve between cars, wear reflective gear, and be familiar with your vehicle.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Defensive driving is always important, but especially in the summer months. It's the most dangerous time of year for motorcyclists.

The Georgia Department of Driver Services says Georgia saw 192 motorcycle fatalities in 2020 and more than 800 serious injuries.

This week, we're marking the last two days of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and cruising into summer, the deadliest time for bikers.

Anthony Weldon Jr. is an active motorcycle rider. He says he enjoys the freedom it brings.

"I can go out in the country, ride by myself, and enjoy the scenery," says Weldon.

Weldon, also known as Tony Macaroni, has been revving up the engine for years. He says, "I'm 76 years old and still on the hand bar and kicking it."

"The experience is always good. It's the last act of freedom that's really left. I've been riding since I was about 13 years old," says Lee Lindsey.

Both Weldon and Lee Lindsey have had close calls.

"She pulled out in front of me. I had to lay it down and it slid up under the back of her car. I had some friends down there and they had to pull me from under her truck," says Weldon.

"You have to be mindful of everything -- your surroundings on all sides, in front, behind, and beside you, because you have to be aware that when people are looking, they aren't looking for a motorcycle," says Lindsey.

Lindsey owns GIC Motorcycle Repair.

"All brands, all makes, all years, even Europeans," says Lindsey.

He says damaged bikes from car accidents are harder to repair, and accidents can ruin more than your bike.

"I've seen everything from fatalities to severe head trauma, multiple broken bones, significant internal injuries I think I've seen a little bit of all of it," says Atrium Health Navicent's Emergency Room Medical Director John Wood.

Wood says during summer, they see more bike accident patients come in, so he says to be a defensive driver.

"Obey all the basic traffic laws. You want to make sure that you're not speeding, swerving in and out of cars," says Wood.

Drivers should also do things like wear a helmet, check mirrors, be familiar with the vehicle you drive, and drive sober.

"Drink plenty of water. Try to mostly wear crash protection gear like leather, like chaps, or wear a heavy leather jacket, or even long sleeves," says Weldon.