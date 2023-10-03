x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Perry man dies in motorcycle crash at Macon interchange

It happened near the I-16 and I-75 interchange in Macon.

More Videos

MÂCON, France — 57 year-old Joseph Bradley Middleton, who was driving a Yamaha motorcycle is dead after a crash on the I-16 and I-75 interchange in Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office press release says it happened around 3:30 Thursday morning near the I-16 West exit onto I-75.

While driving in the construction area, the motorcyclist ran over a tarp that was in the roadway. The tarp caught the rear tire causing the rider to lose control and hit a guard rail.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Middleton was a musician at the Hummingbird in downtown Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

We'll have more information once the man's family is notified.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out