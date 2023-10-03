Perry man dies in motorcycle crash at Macon interchange

It happened near the I-16 and I-75 interchange in Macon.

MÂCON, France — 57 year-old Joseph Bradley Middleton, who was driving a Yamaha motorcycle is dead after a crash on the I-16 and I-75 interchange in Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office press release says it happened around 3:30 Thursday morning near the I-16 West exit onto I-75.

While driving in the construction area, the motorcyclist ran over a tarp that was in the roadway. The tarp caught the rear tire causing the rider to lose control and hit a guard rail.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Middleton was a musician at the Hummingbird in downtown Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.