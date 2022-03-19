Weiner dogs, bed races and more during first weekend of the Cherry Blossom Festival

The second day of the Cherry Blossom Festival included dogs swimming and running, and the Macon-Bibb Fire Department defending their bed race title.

MACON, Ga. — Saturday was the first weekend of the 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival in downtown Macon and there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Ben Adkins from Warner Robins and his one year old puppy, Poppy, competed in the Annual Wiener Dog Race.

"We brought Poppy out to the pinkest party in the world," Adkins said.

Adkins said they came to the Cherry Blossom festival last year before they got Poppy.

"We came last year and kind of scouted the competition," he said.

But the wiener dog race wasn't the only competition where things got heated.

Spectators also enjoyed watching the Annual Bed Race. The competition included the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, Georgia Power, Macon Beer Company and more.

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department came to defend their title after winning last year.

"You couldn't ask for a better group of firefighters," Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Shane Edward said.

And after their race, they were able to secure a win for another year.

But just around the corner, dogs were taking practice jumps in preparation for the Ultimate Air Dogs Dock Diving Competition.

But Adkin's interest was still on one thing.

"It would have to be the wiener dog race. There's no other answer," Adkins said.

While Adkins pup came in third place, he said he just wants Poppy to socialize with other dogs.

"Just to get Poppy to meet some new dogs. She's really young so it's important to get her around other dogs so she's tempered around them," Adkins said.