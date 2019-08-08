MACON, Ga. — We've seen it a lot lately -- reports of mass shootings with large numbers of victims. Would you know what to do in a crisis like that?

"Pack that into the wound," Kristal Smith said to Tina Austin, who is learning how to stop the bleeding on a fake leg with a bullet wound.

"I feel definitely empowered, like I could help someone, and that's a good feeling," said Austin.

Austin says she took the 'Stop the Bleed' class at the Medical Center in Macon to prepare in case of any mass shootings, or some other kind of disaster.

As a mother of a college student, she wants to be able to protect her child and others.

"It compelled me because you hear about all these university shootings, so I would hope someone would be able to help him," said Austin.

Kristal Smith is the program coordinator. She teaches people how to apply direct pressure to injuries, how to use tourniquets, and how to pack a wound.

Since the program first started in 2015, Smith says people who have learned these skills have made a difference.

"We've had a number of physicians come in that have been a part of caring for victims of mass casualty events, and we're already seeing lives saved by these techniques," said Smith.

She says "uncontrolled" bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death when it comes to trauma events.

"We feel that if we empower the public to be able to take care of their neighbor, to take care of their co-worker, that we might prevent some of those deaths," said Smith.

Austin has no medical experience.

"If you needed to, just like CPR, other things that you can learn, you can really help save someone's life," said Austin.

Now, she can step in to help until emergency responders arrive.

Classes are free at the Medical Center, Navicent Health. The next one is September 6 from 10 a.m. to noon. Visit their page to sign up.