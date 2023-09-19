Here's what you need to know to prepare for Macon Pride 2023

This year promises a 9-day celebration filled with love, family, and inclusion.

MACON, Ga. — Macon Pride is here again!

This year promises a 9-day celebration filled with love, family, and inclusion. Here are all the events happening during Macon Pride 2023.

Crown the champions of diversity! The Mx Macon Pageant is a dazzling showcase of talent, empowerment, and unity. They will also honor Elle Aye, Mx. Macon 2022.

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 from 7- 10 p.m.

Where: JBA

Tickets can be purchased here.

Lights, camera, inclusivity! You can bring your loved ones to the Douglass Theatre for "Macon it OUT to the Movies." There will be a screening of RENT in partnership with the Macon Film Festival. You can enjoy a family-friendly film experience that celebrates love and diversity.

When: Sunday, Sept. 24 from 4-6 p.m.

Where: The Douglass Theatre

Tickets can be purchased here.

Let your voice be heard at Rainbow Table Talk! This event offers safe and meaningful discussions to promote understanding and unity, in the style of "On the Table Macon" about issues for the LGBTQ+ community in Central Georgia.

When: Monday, Sept. 25 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Where: Fall Line Brewing Co.

Raise a glass to love and acceptance! You can sip on specially crafted Macon Pride brews, groove to live music, and celebrate with friends. Cheers to a colorful community!

When; Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen

Roll out the red carpet for Broadway Does Pride! Organizers say it will be a night of sensational performances that celebrate our shared journey of love, acceptance, and unity. You can hear some of your favorite songs performed by your neighbors and friends!

When: Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Grand Opera House

Tickets can be purchased here.

Unleash your inner superstar at Karaoke in the Park! Have a night of musical fun in Third Street Park.

When: Thursday, Sept. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Third Street Park

Glamour, glitter, and all things fabulous! Get ready for the Haus Party at Capitol Theatre.

Witness a sensational drag performance by Mistress Isabelle Brooks and local favorites. Drag Performers include Akasha Giselle Vidalle, Pynk, Christina Leon, Yutoya Leon, and Elle Aye.

When: Sept. 29

7 p.m.: VIP Ticket holders Meet & Greet

8 p.m.: General Admission Doors Open

9 p.m.: Show Begins

Where: The Capitol Theatre

Tickets can be purchased here.

Join the largest celebration of Macon Pride Week at Pride in the Park! On Saturday, Third Street Park transforms into a hub of love, acceptance, and empowerment. Explore vendors, savor local flavors, dance to the rhythm of unity, and embrace the spirit of our community.

When: Saturday, Sept. 20 from 2- 9 pm.

Where: Third Street Park

Reflect, rejoice, and unite at the Family Picnic and Worship. You can experience a multi-faith service, and share laughter over a picnic. There will be food trucks, games, and music following worship.

When: Oct. 1 from Noon- 3 p.m.