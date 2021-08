Students will return to school on August 9. Open house is set for August 6.

WHEELER COUNTY, Ga. — Wheeler County has moved their first day of school from Friday, August 6 to Monday, August 9.

According to Superintendent Suzanne Couey, they are doing this in order to provide safer social distancing during open house activities.

They updated the calendar announcement on the website.

Open house is Friday, August 6.

Wheeler County Schools is also requiring masks.