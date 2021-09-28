Weather Works: Why it's best to fish under a full moon

Anglers know some of the best times to go fishing are during a full moon, but do you know why?

MACON, Ga. — Fishing is a favorite pastime for a lot of folks in Central Georgia.

It’s known by frequent fishers that some of the best times to go fishing are during a full moon, but why?

First, let’s talk about the Moon’s gravitational pull...

While the Moon’s gravitational pull is smaller than the Earth’s, the Moon still exerts a pulling force on the Earth. The Moon’s gravity pulls the oceans closer to it.

When the Moon enters the full phase -- meaning it, the Earth, and the Sun are aligned – and is aided by gravitational pull from the Sun, this causes a high tide.

The high tides can push fish closer to your favorite fishing spot compared to low tide days.

The other way the Moon influences fishing patterns is from its light. When the light from the Sun is shown on the Moon and reflected down to the water on Earth, the fish tend to swim toward the light.

The more light there is, the more fish will be in the area. As you know, the best phase to get the most moonlight is a full moon.

