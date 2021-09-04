Wilkinson County authorities searching for man on Oconee River

The search continued until shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday. McKinnon says they'll resume the search Sunday morning.

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — Wilkinson County authorities are searching for a man who fell into the Oconee River and did not resurface, according to Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Game wardens responded to a possible drowning Saturday around 2:30 p.m.

When authorities arrived, witnesses told them that a man had overturned in a canoe just south of Balls Ferry State Park.

The search began immediately and continued until a little after 8 p.m. Saturday. McKinnon says they'll resume the search Sunday morning.