Washington County community excited about high-speed internet access coming to the area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Faster internet service is coming to rural counties Central Georgia -- 10 counties and 3,000 miles of broadband.

"It's not great," said Amber Veal.

Veal's current internet in rural Washington County is not the best 5G, but it's about to get better.

"But when we hear that something is coming into our community that's going to provide a much faster internet service for us at our homes, at our businesses, it's pretty exciting," said Veal.

Veal is the transportation logistics manager for Veal Farms. She says that Veal Farms relies heavily on internet access, especially since more of her meetings are over Zoom.

"When you're in those calls, a lot of times a picture will fade out or the sound will stop. Everything will be delayed," said Veal.

Washington EMC is installing over 3,000 miles of broadband lines to the rural counties they serve. They include Baldwin, Hancock and Washington counties. Washington County Chamber of Commerce created a broadband task force and took a survey to see what people would be willing to pay.

"A range of numbers from like $0 to $50, $51 to $100, and things like that," said Sandy Mercer, chairman of the task force.

Mercer said schools and businesses need internet the most.

"The survey was actually done by Census Blocks. We knew what the county looked like as far as who had broadband and who did not, " said Mercer.

With rural counties being hit the hardest by the pandemic, having faster service is a relief for Veal, her job, and the community.

"This will just advance what we can do in our community," said Veal.