Woman charged after trying to drive away during car repossession in Warner Robins, police say

Contrary to rumors spreading on social media, police say she was NOT tased.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A woman faces a charge of obstruction after an incident in a parking lot between the Hobby Lobby and Target in Warner Robins.

Video of the incident started circulating on Facebook shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

According to Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner, it started with a car being repossessed.

He says the woman jumped into the car and refused to get out. Officers were called to the scene and tried to get her to exit the vehicle.

Then, he says, she started the car and tried to drive it away while it was connected to the wrecker.

Officers broke the car window as she was trying to drive off, and she was ultimately removed from the car.

Wagner says the woman was NOT tased and she now faces a charge of obstructing an officer. Police have not identified her yet.

This story will be updated when we receive more information.