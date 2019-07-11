MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are actively searching for a shooter after an incident that hospitalized a woman and child Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 3300-block of Pio Nono Circle.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says a woman and child were taken to the hospital, and the woman is in critical condition.

A description of the suspect is not available from law enforcement at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we know more information.

