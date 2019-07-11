MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are actively searching for a shooter after an incident that hospitalized a woman and child Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 3300-block of Pio Nono Circle.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says a woman and child were taken to the hospital, and the woman is in critical condition.

A description of the suspect is not available from law enforcement at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we know more information.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.