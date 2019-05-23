MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is in jail after he was arrested in connection with a burglary on Wednesday.

A Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release says deputies responded to TSD Auto Brokers on Pio Nono Avenue around 7 p.m. It was reported that someone chased the suspect to the Roses nearby. Deputies found Adrian Tremain Daniels, 43, there and took him custody.

He is being held Bibb County jail on a $13,800.00 bond, and charged with burglary, entering auto, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.