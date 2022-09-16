Man, killed in car accident after hitting a tree

It happened in 7300-block of Zebulon Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a traffic collision on Zebulon Road.

It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 7300-block of Zebulon Road in Macon, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Reports say the man was driving north in a MAZDA3 when he lost control.

The car then went off the roadway hitting a tree.

Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt.

The victim’s family has not been notified.

The traffic collision is still under investigation.