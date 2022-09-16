Man, killed in car accident after hitting a tree

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a traffic collision on Zebulon Road.
It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 7300-block of Zebulon Road in Macon, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Reports say the man was driving north in a MAZDA3 when he lost control.
The car then went off the roadway hitting a tree.
Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
No one else was hurt.
The victim’s family has not been notified.
The traffic collision is still under investigation.
If you have any other information you urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.