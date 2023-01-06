Did anybody win the $940M Mega Millions jackpot?

The jackpot has grown larger after more than two months without a winner and ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.

WASHINGTON — Lottery players have a shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize when the numbers are drawn Friday night, a grand prize that has grown for more than two months without a winner and ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.

The numbers drawn Friday, Jan. 6 were 3-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball 13 and Megaplier 3X.

Unfortunately, the odds of winning don't increase with the jackpot. The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega Ball are one in 302.6 million. There have been 23 straight drawings without a winner.

That $940 million jackpot is only for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for a single, lump-sum cash payout, which for Friday is $486 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

If there is no winner, the next drawing will be held Tuesday night. Powerball offers lottery fans another shot at a big jackpot, which reached $325 million this week. Its next drawing is Saturday.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

8. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

9. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

10. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)