The mural sits outside a business on U.S. 19.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Over the past month, the case of Gabby Petito, 22, has resonated with people across the country. The story of a young woman who decided to take a cross-country road trip with her fiance before going missing, and eventually being found dead, struck a nerve with the nation.

The news of her case has created an outpouring of support for the Petito-Schmidt family. Vigils and memorials have popped up in different areas honoring Petito's life. And, now, a mural in New Port Richey can be added to the list.

Outside a local business called U.S. 19 Sign, located on U.S. 19 and Trouble Creek Road, Petito's face is painted on the side of the building. Next to her face, "She Touched the World" is written. The author behind this work of art is Adonis Hunter.

Last week, an autopsy concluded that Petito was killed by "manual strangulation." Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County, Wyoming, coroner confirmed that her death was a homicide.

Petito's fiance, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, is the only person of interest in her disappearance. The two set out on a cross-country road trip in Petito's Ford Sprinter van, visiting national parks at the beginning of July.

However, Laundrie returned home in Petito's van without her on Sept. 1, and when Petito's family hadn't heard from her, it prompted a missing person report. It wouldn't be until Sept. 19 when a body was found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Two days, later authorities positively identified the remains to be Petito.

It's been just over a month since Laundrie left for a hike in the reserve, according to his parents.