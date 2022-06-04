Ukrainian woman loses husband in war | Friend in Georgia works to bring her here

Igor Blinov defended Ukraine in 2014 when Russia last invaded the country and did so again this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Tensions are high in Ukraine as more evidence of possible war crimes are discovered. The U.S. just announced new sanctions on Russian financial institutions and some individuals, including President Vladimir Putin's daughters.

In Mariupol - a city hit hard by Russian advancement - officials have now put the death toll at 5,000 men, women and children.

The loss and anguish is felt here in metro Atlanta as well.

A Ukrainian family living in Alpharetta is now raising money for Olesya Tsykaliuk, whose husband, Igor Blinov, just died fighting for their country.

"He was fighting with Kyiv’s battalion. He was fighting in other cities. In the south part of Ukraine in Mykolaiv and he laid his life there. In that city," Tsykaliuk's friend Anna Pynzonyk said. She is part of the family, helping raise funds for Tsykaliuk and her 8-month-old daughter.

Both women met more than 15 years ago while working for the government in Ukraine.

Blinov defended Ukraine back in 2014 when Russia last invaded the country and did so again this time.

“Now she’s without her best friend," Pynzonyk said. "Sofiya is without dad. This enemy, Russian invaders, they took everything. Her home, husband, and dad of her daughter. He was very brave – he was a very good father and husband. They had a lot of plans for the future."

Tsykaliuk’s home in the city of Pryluky was bombed, forcing her and Sofiya to leave their relatives. Pynzonyk said Tsykaliuk had parents in that city, too.

"Enemy is destroying cities and human lives, human futures, enemy is killing our kids, our women, our families there," she added.

Tsykaliuk and her daughter are now with friends in western Ukraine, but Pynzonyk wishes they were closer to safety.

"I would like to bring Olesya here – I would like to help her more, here… but at this time we do not have much. We do not have many options or time to bring her here," she added.

While President Joe Biden said the U.S. would welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, priority will be given to those with family here.

Pynzonyk's husband, Vitaliy, spoke about that process.

“Most of Ukrainian refugees, they go to Mexico and are admitted to the United States. We don’t think it’s that easy – especially with her being single now and an 8-month-old baby, it’s challenging," Vitaliy added. "We will wait until they have an official program in place and try to help her out at that point."