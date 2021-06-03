Girls, ages 9 and 4, take family car and crash while trying to drive to California to swim with dolphins

They were trying to make it to the Pacific Ocean, police say.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police say two Utah girls, ages 9 and 4, were uninjured after they took a car and crashed into a tractor trailer as they tried to drive to California for a beach vacation.

Police say the truck driver was also unhurt in the crash, which happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday when the 9-year-old driver swerved into the path of the truck on a frontage road near Utah State Route 201 in West Valley City, Utah.

She later told police they wanted to drive to California for a beach getaway.

Both girls were wearing seatbelts.

KUTV reports the parents were asleep when the girls took the car and were awakened when police told them about the crash. A detective told the CBS affiliate there was no history of child neglect, and it appears the parents had no idea what their girls were planning.

NBC News says the girls grabbed the keys to the family car and drove 10 miles from their home in West Jordan.

There were latches on all the home's doors, except for a door in the basement – which is how they got out, KUTV reports.

The children, who share a room, had hoped to swim with dolphins in California, according to KUTV.