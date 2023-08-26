Archie Callahan Jr. was born in Atlanta and lived in Newark, New Jersey. He enlisted in the Navy in August of 1940 in New York City.

ATLANTA — A navy sailor, killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor, will soon be buried at Arlington National Cemetery-- nearly 82 years later.

Mess Attendant 2nd Class Archie Callahan Jr. will be laid to rest at the cemetery in Virginia on Friday, Sept. 8, a release from the U.S. Navy stated.

Over a year later, on Dec. 7, 1941, he was among more than 2,400 Americans killed in the attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was 19 years old.

According to Callahan's Navy biography, he served on the USS Oklahoma in the Messman Branch, later known as the Steward Branch, which was responsible for feeding and serving officers. During that time, the branch was a segregated part of the U.S. Navy.