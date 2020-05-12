Biden says he plans to visit Georgia for Senate runoff races

Biden was asked if he would come Georgia and he replied with a "yes."

ATLANTA — The U.S. Senate seats that Georgians will vote on next month are attracting the attention of some to the top Democrats and Republicans in the country.

President-elect Joe Biden may be among the many who plan to campaign in the Peach state ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff races, when Republican Sen. David Perdue will take on his Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff. On that same day, Sen. Kelly Loeffler will take on Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Biden spoke on Friday about the economy and the November jobs report. But after he wrapped up his speech, he was asked a variety of questions, including if he would visit Georgia for the Senate runoffs.

"Yes," he said. However, he didn't go into details about a time or when the appearance may be.

On Friday, Former President Barack Obama and Vice President Mike Pence both held rallies to support the candidates. Obama, who joined Ossoff and Warnock in a virtual event, said he would do what he could to help in the process.

"But, ultimately, this is up to Georgia," Obama said during the Democratic event, while telling Georgia voters the power is ultimately in their own hands.

"The special election in Georgia is going to determine ultimately the course of the Biden presidency," Obama added.

Pence spoke to a crowd in Savannah and focused on convincing fellow Republicans to check their voter registration and then choose to vote early, by absentee, or on Election Day.

"For all we've done, for all we have yet to do, we need the Peach State to defend the majority," Pence said.