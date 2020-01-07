x
Skip Navigation

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

elections

Georgia election officials extend use of ballot drop boxes

Counties will also be able to begin processing -- but not tallying absentee ballots before election day.

ATLANTA — Georgia’s state election board has voted to extend a rule allowing counties to utilize absentee ballot drop boxes through elections in November.

The board voted unanimously Wednesday to extend that rule as well as another that lets counties begin processing but not tallying absentee ballots before election day.

Those rules were initially approved before the state’s June 9 primary elections in order to help counties deal with a wave of mail ballots as voters sought to avoid voting in person because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Wednesday’s decision extends them so they stay in effect for primary runoffs in August and the general election Nov. 3.

Credit: WXIA
A drop box for absentee ballots at the Sandy Springs library

MORE HEADLINES:

Georgia Democrats: Primary proves we'll compete in November

Mail-in ballots thrust Postal Service into the presidential race

Bill: No absentee ballot applications unless requested

Voting reform bills stall in Georgia despite elections problems