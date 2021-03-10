Tomorrow is last day to register to vote for November elections

Oct. 4 for is the deadline if you want to vote in local elections on Nov. 2.

ATLANTA — If you want to have a say in who runs your town or winds up on your local school board, you better make sure you're registered to vote on Monday.

Oct. 4 is the last day to register for November elections in Georgia this year, which will mostly include local elections throughout the state.

If you're in the Savannah area, you'll also want to be registered for the special election of Georgia House District 165.

If you need to check on your registration status, you can do so through the Georgia Secretary of State's Office using the My Voter Page.

And if you need to register to vote for the first time or as a new resident in Georgia, you can do that here.

Attention eligible voters in DeKalb County! TOMORROW is the voter registration deadline for the November election. Register right now: https://t.co/TxEk7odcwO. — DeKalb County Votes (@DeKalbVotes) October 3, 2021