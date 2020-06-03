DUBLIN, Ga. — Laurens County voters will decide contests for sheriff and district attorney this year, along with seven other races

Marshall Floyd qualified as a Democrat to challenge Sheriff Larry Dean in November.

Dean is a Republican.

Floyd also ran for sheriff in 2016 as a Republican, but lost the primary to Dean. He is a retired deputy and police officer.

Longtime District Attorney Craig Fraser, a Republican, is seeking a fifth term.

He has two challengers: Trey Taylor, a Republican attorney, and Adriane Latrell Love, a Democrat and a prosecutor.

The Dublin Judicial Circuit also includes Johnson, Treutlen and Twiggs counties.

Here are the other upcoming races on the Laurens County ballot:

COUNTY COMMISSION, DISTRICT 2

Incumbent Trae Kemp, a Republican, has a challenger: Democrat Peter Makaya. Kemp is a banker, Makaya a professor.

COUNTY COMMISSION, DISTRICT 3

Democrat Gary Johnson, who is retired, is challenging incumbent Jeff Davis, a Republican. Davis is president of Alterra Networks LLC.

CORONER:

Kendrick Mack, a funeral director and a Democrat, is challenging incumbent Richard Stanley III.

PROBATE JUDGE:

Five people are running for the non-partisan post: Bill Adams, mediator; Grady Cullens, attorney; Meg Greer Evans, an attorney; Genola Jackson, clerk and assistant election superintendent; and Jason Locke, probation officer.

TAX COMMISSIONER:

Two Republicans are running: Lee Dixon, a Laurens County tax officer, and Matt Lake, president of Lakeston Inc.

BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 2

There are three candidates: incumbent James Brown, a pastor; Eric Shepard, an operations manager; and Lock Wilford, who is retired.

BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 5

Tony Johnson, a logistics manager, is challenging incumbent Kenny Stewart, a juvenile justice case expediter.

UNOPPOSED

Colby Crabb, chief magistrate judge and Kenny Payne, board of education, District 3 were re-elected without opposition.

