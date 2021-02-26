Georgia Democrats take gambling hostage over GOP voting bills

The bill was set to receive a vote on the House floor Thursday but was pulled at the last minute.

ATLANTA — ATLANTA (AP) — Angered by a blitz of Republican-backed legislation that would roll back voting access, Georgia Democrats are taking hostages.

They're withholding their support on pieces of legislation that need bipartisan backing to pass. The first potential casualty appears to be a House bill that would legalize online sports betting.

The bill was set to receive a vote on the House floor Thursday but was pulled at the last minute.