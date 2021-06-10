Gov. Kemp at Texas-Mexico border urging immigration action

During the governor's trip, he stopped to visit Georgia Guard Members currently assisting with U.S. southern border patrol.

MCALLEN, Texas — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is urging action from the Biden administration to secure the nation's Texas-Mexico border Wednesday.

Gov. Kemp spent the morning with fellow governors in McAllen, Texas, touring the southern border and talking about immigration policies.

During the governor's trip, he stopped to visit Georgia Guard Members currently assisting with U.S. southern border patrol.

In a tweet, Gov. Kemp wrote, "These dedicated men and women are doing everything from vehicle fleet maintenance to providing intelligence support. Great job!"

These dedicated men and women are doing everything from vehicle fleet maintenance to providing intelligence support. Great job! pic.twitter.com/EVuVLiho1L — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 6, 2021

At a briefing, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott and law enforcement provided information about their efforts to secure the U.S. border.

Thanks to @GovAbbott and TX law enforcement for giving us a very informative briefing about their efforts to do what the federal government and President Biden have failed to do: secure our border. pic.twitter.com/reHRDfWUVK — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 6, 2021

Gov. Kemp said he's joining several colleagues "to identify 10 policy proposals that the Biden Administration could enact today to secure our nation’s border."

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Texas Gov. Abbott mentioned three: "One-- the Biden Administration must reinstate the 'remain in Mexican protocols,' which require asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while awaiting their court hearing. This is a proven deterrent to crossing illegally. Second-- the Biden Administration must finish securing the border, which includes among other things, finishing the border wall. Third-- the Biden Administration must enforce Title 42 health restrictions at the border."

Texas Gov. Abbott said 26 governors worked to create these 10 policy proposals that outline actions for the Biden Administration. The other governors, all Republican, represent Arizona, Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi, Nebraska, Texas, Arkansas, Idaho, Maryland, Missouri, New Hampshire, Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.