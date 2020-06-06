MACON, Ga. — Next Tuesday, voters will head to the polls for the June Primary. Before the election, we are highlighting the candidates for Bibb County District 9.

The incumbent Al Tillman is being challenged by Brendalyn Bailey. Tillman has served for the past six years and wants to focus on cleaning up trash in his district. Tillman says he wants to continue supporting the other commissioners, his community, and find a way to balance the budget.

Bailey is an educator and feels it is time for a change in District 9. She hopes to improve the Eisenhower corridor, fix the roads in District 9, and help the elderly with tax incentives.

"I'm so anxious just to get back to work because a lot of people are making all these commitments and promises during election season, but everybody knows Al Tillman is always out there working and doing stuff for the community. We are looking forward to just continue what we are doing. We have raised a lot of money for the Eisenhower corridor -- it is the most second-traveled street on Eisenhower," Tillman said.

"I believe the people of District 9 should elect me because of the fact have I their best interest at heart. Not only do I have their best interest at heart, I have been out it in the community listening to their concerns, as well as living for the last 12 years with those particular concerns. We need help in ridding the sprawl that exists here in our community," Brendalyn Bailey said.

